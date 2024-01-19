NEWS

Parliament to vote on same-sex marriage by mid-February, PM tells Bloomberg

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seen during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Thursday.

Greece’s center-right government will soon submit legislation allowing same-sex civil marriages, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Davos, Switzerland on Friday, voicing his optimism that the law will be voted in Parliament next month.

In an interview with Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg Television, Mitsotakis said that the draft law “will be submitted to the next cabinet meeting next week.”

The law, which will not extend the right to future parenthood through surrogate mothers to same-sex couples, has met with reservations among the more conservative members of his New Democracy party as well as the country’s influential Orthodox Church. It is nevertheless expected to be approved with support from leftist SYRIZA and socialist PASOK.

“I’m very optimistic that it will become Greek law within the first two weeks of the month of February,” Mitsotakis said.

