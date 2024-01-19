NEWS

Police officer arrested for misappropriation of service weapons

A police officer in charge of an Athens police department was apprehended Wednesday for the misappropriation of service firearms. Following a routine inspection by an armorer, discrepancies in handheld weapons assigned to the officer were identified.
 
The Internal Affairs Division initiated an investigation, revealing the disappearance of six service pistols, four service revolvers and the officer’s personal revolver.
 
The suspect, unable to justify the missing weaponry, was arrested. Additionally, authorities seized two hunting rifles, 41 various-caliber cartridges, a bulletproof vest and an unauthorized police baton during a search of the officer’s office and home.
 
Further investigations are under way.
 
