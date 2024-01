Police made over a thousand arrests across the country over the four-day period in the run up to and including New Year’s Day.

From December 29 to January 1, officers conducted checks on over 70,000 people and over 53,500 vehicles, a police statement said.

While 2,500 people were brought in to police stations, 1,079 were arrested for various offenses.

Police said they confirmed almost 13,000 traffic offenses in the four-day period.