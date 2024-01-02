Third suspect arrested over deadly car chase in Aspropyrgos

A third suspect was apprehended on Tuesday over the death of a 29-year-old police officer during car chase in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, on December 18, 2023.

The 18-year-old was located in western Attica on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened when a DIAS motorcycle unit and a patrol car attempted to stop four suspects in two cars believed to be involved in an apparent car theft in Nikaia, near Piraeus.

In the police chase that followed, the 29-year-old officer was killed when he rammed into the back of the police car which was braking during the chase on the Athens-Corinth highway at Aspropyrgos. His co-passenger was also seriously injured.

Police has also arrested two men, aged 17 and 20, who have been charged with joining and participating in a criminal organization.

The younger of the two suspects is also accused of resisting police officers, participation in a gang, aggravated theft, dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm and violation of the laws on IDs.