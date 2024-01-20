Crete: 42 migrants rescued after boat breaks down

A merchant ship has rescued 42 irregular migrants after the boat they were travelling on broke down near Gavdos, Greece’s southernmost island.

The migrants were taken to Kalis Limenes, on the southern coast of Iraklio regional unit, where two of them were hospitalized, one for low blood sugar and the other for a knee injury.

According to ERT, there were 32 Egyptians (including four minors) and 10 Bangladeshi nationals on board the migrant vessel when it broke down about 35 nautical miles southwest of Crete.

Initial information suggests the stricken vessel had set sail on Thursday from Tobruk, Libya, and was bound for Italy.

The migrants are expected to be transferred to the city of Iraklio.

A week ago, 117 migrants, who had also disembarked from Tobruk, arrived at Kali Limenes. [ERT]