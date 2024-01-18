Greek, Turkish officials discuss migration flows

Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides discussed migration with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in Ankara Thursday.

According to a ministry press release “views were exchanged on strengthening the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the responsibilities of the two ministries. Ways of cooperation between the two countries for the joint fight against irregular migration and migrant smuggling were discussed. Additionally, the issue of strengthening cooperation and communication between the Greek-Turkish Coast Guard authorities was evaluated.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy also paid a courtesy visit to Turkish Coast Guard Command.”

“Today is a new start in jointly dealing with migration flows at sea,” Stylianides said.

Greece’s state Athens Macedonian News agency reported that the two sides agreed that the Turkish gendarmerie will take preventive action against migrant flows to prevent them from embarking on boats for the journey across the Aegean Sea to the Greek islands. The two sides also agreed on more frequent communication between the commanders of their respective coast guards and among the port authorities.

Yerlikaya is scheduled to visit Athens in February and meet again with Stylianides, as well as Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.