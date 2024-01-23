NEWS

Polakis’ reaction to sketch not representative of SYRIZA, party says

Main opposition SYRIZA has said the harsh reaction of one of its MPs to a sketch lampooning him in Kathimerini “in no way expresses SYRIZA.”

In a Facebook post, SYRIZA MP Pavlos Polakis took offense with a sketch by cartoonist Ilias Makris published on Saturday that depicted him as a dog.

“In addition to the scum of ‘journalism’ there also exists the scum of ‘cartoonists,’ Polakis wrote on the social media platform, referring to Makris as an “abomination” who was “probably seeking a raise” from “serious Kathimerini” with the sketch.

Polakis’ Facebook post contained a photograph of the cartoonist but not the offending sketch. 

In a statement, SYRIZA said Polakis’ post “in no way expresses SYRIZA, even if they come in response to offensive press reports or descriptions.”

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis accused Polakis of repeatedly attacking the media, saying his party tolerated this behavior.

