MPs observe minute’s silence in memory of Holocaust

MPs have observed a minute’s silence to commemorate the Greek Jewish victims of the Holocaust and others killed by the Nazis.

“Today we honour the memory of the six million Jews and many other victims of the unprecedented cruelty and horror of the Nazi regime. We also honour, however, all those that managed to survive, the living witnesses of the death camps during World War II,” Deputy Speaker Thanasis Bouras said during the event.

He stressed that all humanity has a duty on this day to remember the inhuman actions and events of the Holocaust, and to continue the fight against Nazism as World War II slips further into the past and the number of survivors dwindles.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked on January 27. [AMNA]