NEWS

MPs observe minute’s silence in memory of Holocaust

MPs observe minute’s silence in memory of Holocaust
[InTime News]

MPs have observed a minute’s silence to commemorate the Greek Jewish victims of the Holocaust and others killed by the Nazis.

“Today we honour the memory of the six million Jews and many other victims of the unprecedented cruelty and horror of the Nazi regime. We also honour, however, all those that managed to survive, the living witnesses of the death camps during World War II,” Deputy Speaker Thanasis Bouras  said during the event.

He stressed that all humanity has a duty on this day to remember the inhuman actions and events of the Holocaust, and to continue the fight against Nazism as World War II slips further into the past and the number of survivors dwindles.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked on January 27. [AMNA]

History War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias says issue of German war reparations remains open
NEWS

Dendias says issue of German war reparations remains open

Poland seeks ally in Greece in campaign for World War II reparations
NEWS

Poland seeks ally in Greece in campaign for World War II reparations

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row
NEWS

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row

Building permit for Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum finally issued
CULTURE

Building permit for Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum finally issued

Dendias: Country ready to say ‘no’ to any threat
NEWS

Dendias: Country ready to say ‘no’ to any threat

Alexandroupoli landmark goes up in flames
NEWS

Alexandroupoli landmark goes up in flames