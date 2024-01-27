Greece says collective memory a shield against racism, bigotry

The Greek Foreign Ministry marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, emphasizing the need to safeguard collective memory as a defense against racism and bigotry.

“We honor the victims of Nazi brutality, including tens of thousands of Greek Jews,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure the preservation of the collective memory of the Holocaust, serving as a deterrent to any manifestation of racism, bigotry, and hate speech,” it said.

“Greece remains committed to combating all forms of discrimination and preventing crimes against humanity and the dignity of individuals,” it concluded.