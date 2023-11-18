NEWS

Polytechnic marches mostly peaceful

[Alexandros Beltes/AMNA]

More than 25,000 people marched through central Athens on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship.

The demonstration was peaceful, although minor rioting broke out at a university campus in another part of the capital after a few dozen youths set fires to dumpsters and threw petrol bombs at police who appeared on the scene.

Violence also broke out after the end of a similar march in Greece’s second city of Thessaloniki, when youths threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with tear gas. Police said nine suspected rioters were detained. There were also minor clashes in the Peloponnesian city of Patras. [AP]

Politics Polytechnic Uprising: 50 Years Protest

