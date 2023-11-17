Rallies marking 50th anniversary of Polytechnic Uprising underway

Rallies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising are underway in central Athens, involving thousands of demonstrators from student bodies, political parties, groups from the extra-parliamentary left and anti-authoritarian space, and trade unions.

The main rally to the US Embassy commenced early in the afternoon, amid tight police security.

Over 5,500 police are on duty for the duration of the rallies.

Road closures are in full swing, affecting streets, squares and pedestrian walkways around the Athens Polytechnic on Patission Street, the streets at and around Exarchia Square, Omonia Square, Panepistimiou Street, Stadiou Street, Vassileos Georgiou Street, Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, and all the streets around the US Embassy, including Michalakopoulou and Papadiamantopoulou Streets and Alexandras Avenue.

Four metro stations – Syntagma, Monastiraki, Megaro Mousikis and Panepistimio – were closed at 2 p.m., with trains passing through them without stopping.

The stations will reopen once the police give the relevant order.