Two bodies found in Thessaloniki apartment

File photo.

Police are currently investigating after two individuals were found dead in an apartment in the city center of Thessaloniki, northern Greece. The bodies were discovered following a neighbor’s distress call to the police due to a foul odor emanating from their residence.

According to information provided by police authorities, the deceased, identified as a father and son aged approximately 80 and 40, were found in an advanced state of decomposition. There were no signs of criminal activity.

The two men had shown no signs of life for several weeks, and according to local reports, they had been deceased for at least two months.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of their death.

