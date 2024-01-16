NEWS

Body discovered in search for car swept away in flash flood

[Ilialive]

Rescue teams looking for a car that was swept away in a flash flood in Ilia in the Peloponnese on Monday evening have discovered the body of a woman believed to be the vehicle’s passenger.

The woman’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning around 1.5 kilometers from where the car she was in was swept up by floodwater while trying to cross a bridge in the area of Ploutochori during heavy rainfall.

The search continues for the 38-year-old woman’s male partner, who was driving the car.

The vehicle has already been found in the watercourse buried in mud and debris some 200 meters downstream from the bridge.

