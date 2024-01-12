Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates

The former chief of the Greek Fire Service, Sotiris Terzoudis, confirmed on Thursday the testimonies of dozens of witnesses and a fire brigade expert that the former SYRIZA government knew, contrary to what it claimed, early on about the mounting death toll from the devastating wildfires in the seaside resort of Mati in eastern Attica in 2018, which claimed 104 lives.

Terzoudis, who is one of the defendants in the trial of those responsible for the tragedy, told the prosecutor that the government was aware of the deaths before the much-discussed press conference with fire department officials in the presence of then-prime minister Alexis Tsipras on the fateful night, when the tragic outcome was concealed.

“Yes, we knew about some fatalities,” he said in response to a question by prosecutor Panagiotis Maniatis.

“This fire could not have been dealt with in the existing circumstances. If only the conditions were there for people to be able to leave. I am constantly tormented by it all. It has scarred me. My life has changed,” Terzoudis said, acknowledging operational failings.

Regarding the fire brigade’s air assets, he said the water-dumping aircraft could not operate, as the airport was closed. Highlighting the “aging fleet” during the period in question, Terzoudis said that “things are not simple in the management of air assets.”

Terzoudis was adamant, however, that the existing ground assets were made available.

Earlier, the former fire chief denied what was attributed to him in the indictment, saying that “the timing and the development of the fire did not allow for an evacuation.”

“I do not want to say anything for the relatives of the victims. No matter what you say, you can’t ease their pain. I prefer silence,” he said.

The trial resumes on Friday with the testimony of the former deputy chief of the fire brigade, Vassilis Mattheopoulos. The completion of the testimonies will mark the end of the trial, five years after the tragedy.