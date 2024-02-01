The US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey due to its deployment of the S-400 Russian-made air defense system on Friday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

“There’s no change to our view that the F-35 program for Turkey is incompatible with their use of the [Russian] S-300 and S-400 missiles. So we’re still having those discussions, and should Turkey be able to resolve our concerns about that, then there could be a restoration of movement into the F-35 program,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

[Reuters]