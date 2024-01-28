SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval

An F-16 fighter jet takes off during a media day of NATO’s Air Defender 23 military exercise at Spangdahlem US Air Base near the German-Belgian border in Spangdahlem, Germany, June 14, 2023. [Jana Rodenbusch, Reuters]

Main opposition party SYRIZA released a statement on Sunday demanding that the government address what it termed as “aggressive statements by Erdogan” following the US State Department’s approval of Turkey’s request for F-16s.

In the statement, SYRIZA highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks which stated that “the struggle does not end by throwing the enemy into the sea.” The remarks were made just 24 hours after the US notified Congress of the F-16 sale. SYRIZA claims this is evidence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ diplomatic error in relying on the non-legally binding Athens Declaration signed in December for improved Greek-Turkish relations.

The opposition party emphasized its prior warnings that without a comprehensive national strategy engaging Turkey in dialogue based on international law and respect for good neighborly relations, Turkey would revert to provocations once it secured its demands.

SYRIZA further sought government confirmation regarding alleged US terms imposed on Turkey within the F-16 sale and modernization program, citing recent statements by US congressional leaders refuting any conditions restricting aircraft use against Greece and Cyprus.

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday formally informed Congress of its intention to proceed with a $8.6-billion deal to sell 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets to Greece.

At the same time, it announced the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, a deal that Washington advanced as it tries to strike a balance between two alliance members with a history of tense relations.