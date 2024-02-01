NEWS

Armed man takes P&G factory staff hostage in Turkey

Armed man takes P&G factory staff hostage in Turkey
[platform X]

An armed man took staff hostage at a Procter & Gamble factory in northwestern Turkey on Thursday in an apparent protest against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, the Demiroren News Agency reported.

The unidentified man entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m., Demiroren said, adding that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to give himself up.

Seven people were believed to have been taken hostage – six men and one woman – Demiroren said, adding that there was a second unidentified hostage-taker.

The Kocaeli governor arrived at the scene and was briefed by police, it added. Turkish authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.

A photo released by local media showed a man inside the factory whose face was covered with a Palestinian scarf and who was wearing what looked possibly like an explosive device.

Another photo from the scene showed the man holding a gun in one hand and making a ‘V’ sign with his other hand in front of a wall on which Turkish and Palestinian flags were painted with a script that reads: “Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza.”

[Reuters]

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances
DIASPORA

Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey
NEWS

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

PM pays tribute to Imia standoff fatalities
NEWS

PM pays tribute to Imia standoff fatalities

US opens F-35 window to Ankara
NEWS

US opens F-35 window to Ankara

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved
NEWS

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved