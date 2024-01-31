ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
[InTime News]

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis is set to visit Istanbul on Thursday and Friday for talks on economic cooperation with Turkey.

Fragogiannis, who is responsible for economic diplomacy, will be escorted by a delegation of businessmen, as well as the general secretary of the Institute of International Economic Relations and Openness and president of Enterprise Greece, Maira Myrogianni.

On Thursday, the official is due to meet with Greek businesspeople active in the Turkish metropolis and to deliver a speech at the private Kadir Has University on the prospects of economic cooperation between the two nations.

The following day, Fragogiannis is expected to participate in the sixth session of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee with his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Tuzcu.

The committee’s agenda will include issues such as the energy industry, environmental protection, trade, research, technology, agriculture, customs cooperation, tourism and civil protection against natural disasters.

Fragogiannis’ visit follows efforts by Athens and Ankara to normalize relations and expand trade, which was marked by Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan’s December visit to the Greek capital.

Meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Turkish president had hailed a “new era” of diplomatic relations between the Aegean neighbors.

Diplomacy Economy Business Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks
ECONOMY

British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday
ECONOMY

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday

Modi visit to boost business with India
ECONOMY

Modi visit to boost business with India

Skrekas meets with US ambassador
ECONOMY

Skrekas meets with US ambassador

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds
ECONOMY

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds

Industrialists want reform acceleration
ECONOMY

Industrialists want reform acceleration