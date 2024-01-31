Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis is set to visit Istanbul on Thursday and Friday for talks on economic cooperation with Turkey.

Fragogiannis, who is responsible for economic diplomacy, will be escorted by a delegation of businessmen, as well as the general secretary of the Institute of International Economic Relations and Openness and president of Enterprise Greece, Maira Myrogianni.

On Thursday, the official is due to meet with Greek businesspeople active in the Turkish metropolis and to deliver a speech at the private Kadir Has University on the prospects of economic cooperation between the two nations.

The following day, Fragogiannis is expected to participate in the sixth session of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee with his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Tuzcu.

The committee’s agenda will include issues such as the energy industry, environmental protection, trade, research, technology, agriculture, customs cooperation, tourism and civil protection against natural disasters.

Fragogiannis’ visit follows efforts by Athens and Ankara to normalize relations and expand trade, which was marked by Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan’s December visit to the Greek capital.

Meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Turkish president had hailed a “new era” of diplomatic relations between the Aegean neighbors.