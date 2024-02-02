Holy Synod warns of impact on family, in letter to MPs

Ahead of the government’s submission of a bill on same-sex marriage to Parliament, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece sent a letter to 300 MPs reiterating its opposition, stressing the damage it will wreak on the institution of the family and children.

“The bill abolishes paternity and maternity, neutralizes gender in the context of the relationship between parents and children, transforms parents from father and mother to neutral guardians and places the rights of homosexual adults above the interests of future children, which will allow them to be parented by same-sex couples and grow up without a father or mother in an environment of confusing gender roles,” it said.

With regard to surrogacy, the letter argues that, while the bill does not allow it for male couples, there are contradictory provisions stipulating that it will be recognized in Greece if it is registered in a foreign state that allows it.

The bill will come up for a vote in Parliament on February 14 and 15.