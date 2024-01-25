NEWS

Archbishop says Church would baptize children of same-sex couples

File photo. [InTime News]

The Greek Orthodox Church would agree to baptize children of same-sex couples, if they so desire, Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the influential Orthodox Church of Greece, said on Thursday.

Τhe Holy Synod of the Church of Greece announced on January 23 that it fully opposed a government draft proposal for the legalization of same-sex marriage which was posted for public consultation on Wednesday.

Ieronymos spoke after a meeting with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in Athens during which they discussed the bill and the performance of Church sacraments related to marriage and baptism.

“[…] We are not against children. We love and care about children more than anyone else. The Church will wait for these children to reach a certain age and when they grow up and wish to be baptized they will be baptized,” Ieronymos said.

“Freedom in man is a very important thing, and we must all take this into account – both the Church, but also the State. Neither the Church should have the bayonet ready [to fight], nor should the State want to place limits on any institution in our country,” he added. 

Elidophoros said he fully shared Ieronymos’ views on the matter. 

Church Religion LGBTQ Legislation

