Prosecutors to investigate soup kitchen founder

Athens’ prosecutors office has ordered an investigation into the founder of one of the country’s best-known soup kitchens on charges that he embezzled and misused at least 600,000 euros in donations.

The decision to look into the financial management of the Allos Anthropos soup kitchen by Kostas Polychronopoulos follows the conclusion of an investigation by the Anti-Money Laundering Authority.

Prosecutors will now examine whether Polychronopoulos used four accounts– two in the name of his mother and two in the name of his son-in-law – to accept donations and whether he then channelled money into other accounts for use in gambling activity.

Polychronopoulos set up the soup kitchen in 2012 when he saw two children fighting over a few rotten pieces of fruit at his local farmers market in the Athenian neighborhood of Aegaleo.