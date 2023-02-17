Ship with humanitarian aid for Turkey to depart from Patras

A ship carrying another consignment of humanitarian aid to the quake-stricken people of Turkey will set sail on Friday from Patras in western Greece.

The new consignment includes four containers with 50 tons of basic necessities.

“This aid is only a part of the humanitarian aid we are sending,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, who is coordinating the nationwide effort to collect and send humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

He added that Greece from the first moment “wanted the aid to be dispatched to Turkey in a coordinated manner, to the areas where it is needed.”

More humanitarian aid is to be sent from the port of Patras and from Athens, he said, with a large consignment from the Attica region to depart by road from Athens on Saturday and more aid to be sent by road from northern Greece, while the remaining aid will go by ship from Patras. [AMNA]