Food from canceled presidential reception donated to charity

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday arranged for hundreds of meals to be delivered to four charities that feed people in need.

Sakellaropoulou took the initiative after a big reception that had been planned at the Presidential Mansion to mark the 49th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece was canceled due to the wildfires.

The meals were dispatched to UNESCO’s social assimilation structure for Piraeus and the islands (150 portions), Doctors of the World (130), the Elefsina Temporary Camp for Asylum Seekers (120) and the Allos Anthropos social kitchen (70).