Police puts ban in place for Golden Dawn’s Imia rally

Police have banned all public rallies and protest marches in a part of central Athens on Saturday and Sunday, due to fears of clashes at an event planned by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn to mark the anniversary of the 1996 Imia crisis, when Greece and Turkey almost went to war over the uninhabited islet.

Citing a “risk to public safety” and the possibility of crime and the disruption of socioeconomic activity in the area, police applied the ban on the area around the Memorial to the Fallen Heroes on Rigillis Square, where Golden Dawn announced it would gather at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anti-fascist groups also announced counter-demonstrations at the same point.

Syntagma Square is included in the area covered by the ban.