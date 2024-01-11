Neo-Nazi lawyer permanently disbarred

A lawyer who represented former MEP Yiannis Lagos of the now disbanded Golden Dawn party has been permanently disbarred from the Athens Bar Association after a decision on Wednesday by the Secondary Disciplinary Council, chaired by Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa-Christodoulea.

Konstantinos Plevris was struck off for making Nazi salutes during an appeal by convicted members of Golden Dawn in October 2022. His dismissal from the Athens Bar was initially upheld by its Primary Disciplinary Council in March 2023.

Plevris is the father of New Democracy MP and former health minister Thanos Plevris, who condemned his father’s actions.