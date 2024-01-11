NEWS

Neo-Nazi lawyer permanently disbarred

Neo-Nazi lawyer permanently disbarred
[Intime News]

A lawyer who represented former MEP Yiannis Lagos of the now disbanded Golden Dawn party has been permanently disbarred from the Athens Bar Association after a decision on Wednesday by the Secondary Disciplinary Council, chaired by Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa-Christodoulea.

Konstantinos Plevris was struck off for making Nazi salutes during an appeal by convicted members of Golden Dawn in October 2022. His dismissal from the Athens Bar was initially upheld by its Primary Disciplinary Council in March 2023.

Plevris is the father of New Democracy MP and former health minister Thanos Plevris, who condemned his father’s actions.

GD Trial Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Far-right party’s legal maneuver fails
NEWS

Far-right party’s legal maneuver fails

Former leading Golden Dawn officials cleared of inciting racist violence
NEWS

Former leading Golden Dawn officials cleared of inciting racist violence

GD lawyer booted from Athens Bar Association over Nazi salute
NEWS

GD lawyer booted from Athens Bar Association over Nazi salute

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing
NEWS

Tension at Golden Dawn appeal hearing

Police bans rallies ahead of Golden Dawn member shootings
NEWS

Police bans rallies ahead of Golden Dawn member shootings

Kasidiaris granted five days’ leave from prison
NEWS

Kasidiaris granted five days’ leave from prison