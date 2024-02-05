NEWS

Turkey agrees to provide drones to Egypt

Turkey agrees to provide drones to Egypt
File photo.

Turkey agreed to provide its increasingly popular drones to Egypt after the two countries normalised ties following a decade of rupture, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to Egypt on Feb. 14 to meet counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in his first visit since Ankara and Cairo upgraded relations by appointing ambassadors last year.

Fidan told private A Haber television that Turkey’s leader will discuss bilateral and regional issues including trade, energy and security with Sisi.

“Normalisation in our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies. We have an agreement to provide [Egypt] unmanned air vehicles and other technologies,” Fidan said, without further elaborating.

International demand for Turkish drones has soared after their impact on conflicts in Syria, Libya, Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Ethiopia, which has frosty relations with Egypt over a hydropower dam on the Blue Nile, is among buyers of Turkish drones. [Reuters]

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Key US senator won’t block F-16s to Turkey after Biden assurances on overflights, other issues
NEWS

Key US senator won’t block F-16s to Turkey after Biden assurances on overflights, other issues

Turks insist no conditions attached to F-16 purchase
NEWS

Turks insist no conditions attached to F-16 purchase

Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances
DIASPORA

Sarbanes: Congress would not have approved F-16 sale to Turkey without assurances

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey
NEWS

US still has problems with selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

US opens F-35 window to Ankara
NEWS

US opens F-35 window to Ankara

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved
NEWS

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved