Turks insist no conditions attached to F-16 purchase

Turkey, via leaks, continues to deny there are limits on the use of the F-16 fighter jets that the US recently agreed to supply.

The US State Department has specifically noted that these jets cannot be used for overflights above Greek islands and Syria.

Under obvious pressure from Turkish public opinion, Ankara, through its “Combating Misinformation” service (a propaganda tool used by the Turkish Presidency primarily to frame information coming from abroad in a direction acceptable to it), stated on Thursday that “the claim in some media that the sale of F-16s to Turkey is subject to conditions is not true.”

It reiterated that “the supply and modernization of F-16s is not subject to any restrictions, contrary to what some Greek news websites claim.”

Almost identical wording was also used by sources in Turkey’s Defense Ministry, without, however, issuing any official statement since the issue was made public. 

