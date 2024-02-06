NEWS

Three injured, ambulance attacked in refugee camp brawl

Three people had to be rushed to hospital while a paramedic called to the scene was injured during a violent brawl between residents at a migrant and refugee camp in Serres, northern Greece, on Monday night.

According to a report by state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday, the brawl broke out between groups of Iraqi Yazidis, Syrian and Palestinian asylum seekers. What set off the fight was not clear.

Three of the people involved in the fracas required medical attention, prompting the facility’s authorities to call an ambulance.

The vehicle came under attack when it reached the camp, with one of the paramedics sustaining cuts and scrapes from a broken window as the ambulance was pelted with rocks.

Migration Crime

