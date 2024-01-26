NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Police in central Athens have conducted a large-scale sweep targeting people with pending convictions and arrest warrants as well as foreign nationals without residence papers.

Various units participated in the sweep, including security police and officers from the aliens directorate.

In a statement, anti-racism group KEERFA said “dozens of police officers wearing bulletproof vests” cordoned off a large entire area Omonia and “arrested dozens of migrants, with or without papers, took them to the Petrou Ralli detention center.”

