Greek FM meets with UN secretary-general’s Cyprus envoy

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ new personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

The meeting in Athens was the first between the two officials since Cuellar was appointed to the post in a bid to restart stalled talks on the Cyprus issue.

According to a Foreign Ministry announcement, Gerapetritis noted that Greece supports the effort for restarting negotiations towards a solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in the framework created by UN Security Council Resolutions.

Cuellar, who has previously served as foreign minister in her native Colombia and was instrumental in negotiating an end to decades of conflict there, was appointed to the post of Cyprus envoy in early January and made her first visit to Nicosia a week ago.

