Gerapetritis: Greece ready to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza

Greece is willing to send aid to the Gaza Strip through military means, as it did in November when it sent a C-130 with pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the territory through Egypt, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has said.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Gerapetritis said that negotiations to create a maritime corridor to transport essential goods to Gaza are making progress toward an agreement.

“We expect developments on this issue in the following days,” he added.

He said that Greece, which is in talks with France and Cyprus among others, will “provide humanitarian aid primarily with its commercial fleet.”

But he noted that “the sea corridor is an extremely difficult exercise because at the moment there is no safe port in the Gaza Strip for ships to dock.”