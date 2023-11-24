NEWS

Serbia buys helicopter gunships from Cyprus

Serbia buys helicopter gunships from Cyprus

Serbia has acquired 11 Russian-made Mi35 helicopter gunships from Cyprus as it seeks to bolster its air force and maintain regional military supremacy, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

The Cypriot government and Serbia agreed in 2021 the purchase of ageing Mi35s that require an overhaul, for an unspecified price part of which Belgrade paid by exporting Serbian-made weapons.

“We have paid more than half to our Cypriot brothers with our weapons…mainly…artillery,” Vucic told reporters at a presentation at the Batajnica military air base near Belgrade.

He also announced a sale of 48 Serbian-made self propelled howitzers worth a total of 311 million euros ($339 million) to an unspecified country. “This procedure must still go through their parliament,” Vucic said.

Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union that has one of the largest armies in the Western Balkans, still relies on ex-Soviet military technology, but in recent years it started purchases of Western and Chinese weapon systems and aircraft.

In June, Vucic said Belgrade was negotiating the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault. Serbia has already bought Airbus helicopters and transport planes.

Serbia is militarily neutral, but it joined the NATO Partnership for Peace, a program for countries which do not aspire to join the alliance.

Belgrade curtailed military co-operation with Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine and has condemned the invasion. But unlike the EU and other Western countries, it has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Serbia’s military budget amounts to $1.43 billion or 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

(Reuters)

Defense Diplomacy Cyprus Serbia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Defense Minister briefs Cypriot counterpart on Egypt visit
NEWS

Defense Minister briefs Cypriot counterpart on Egypt visit

Cyprus holds military drill with Greece, France and Italy to bolster security in East Med
NEWS

Cyprus holds military drill with Greece, France and Italy to bolster security in East Med

Menendez wants to end requiring yearly approval for US weapons sales to Cyprus
NEWS

Menendez wants to end requiring yearly approval for US weapons sales to Cyprus

Menendez introduces favorable amendment for arms sales to Cyprus
NEWS

Menendez introduces favorable amendment for arms sales to Cyprus

Dendias welcomes de-escalation in East Med without directly referring to Turkey
NEWS

Dendias welcomes de-escalation in East Med without directly referring to Turkey

Dendias to pay official visit to Cyprus on Thursday
NEWS

Dendias to pay official visit to Cyprus on Thursday