MEP Kyrtsos’ immunity lifted

A plenary session of the European Parliament has voted in favor of lifting the immunity of Greek MEP Giorgos Kyrtsos, a member of the Renew Europe political grouping, following a request by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.

The request for the waiver of Kyrtsos’ immunity was forwarded by the deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court in a letter dated to June 27, 2023.

The Athens prosecutor issued the request in connection with a criminal prosecution for nonpayment of a certain amount owed to the Greek state, in Kyrtsos’ capacity as deputy managing director and legal representative of the publishing company Free Sunday.