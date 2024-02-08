NEWS

Plan in the works to modernize resident permits mechanism

Plan in the works to modernize resident permits mechanism
[InTime News]

The Migration and Asylum Ministry is working on a draft law to modernize the administrative mechanism granting resident permits to legal migrants. Addressing the relevant House committee on Wednesday, Minister Dimitris Kairidis admitted that the residence permit mechanism for legal migrants is far from supportive as the average waiting time is two years, while there are cases where the process takes longer.

“Within the first half of 2024, four new biometric data collection centers will be opened, three in Athens and one in Thessaloniki, to free up staff,” Kairidis said. “A migrant who has come here legally, who works here legally, who pays taxes and contributions and applies for renewal of their residence permit has been suffering for years,” he added. 

He said that by the first half of 2026, the digitization of 850,000 migration files will be completed, reducing the time needed to process applications. 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU border agency says stopping migration completely is impossible
NEWS

EU border agency says stopping migration completely is impossible

Three injured, ambulance attacked in refugee camp brawl
NEWS

Three injured, ambulance attacked in refugee camp brawl

15 arrested for arranging sham marriages in Cyprus
NEWS

15 arrested for arranging sham marriages in Cyprus

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore
NEWS

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore

Court acquits aid workers who helped rescue migrants crossing in small boats
NEWS

Court acquits aid workers who helped rescue migrants crossing in small boats

Lesvos: 57 migrants found, 2 bodies recovered, one person missing
NEWS

Lesvos: 57 migrants found, 2 bodies recovered, one person missing