Man found dead in apartment with head injury, suspect detained

A 50-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in the central district of Exarchia on Thursday morning, police said.

Initial information suggested that the man suffered a head injury, while a hammer and a knife were found next to his body.

The victim was being hosted in the said apartment on Harilaou Trikoupi Street by the 48-year-old house owner, who has been detain.

The preliminary investigation into the incident has been launched by the Attica Security Directorate.

Crime

