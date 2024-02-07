NEWS

Cocaine worth €2.8 mln hidden in banana containers seized at Piraeus port

Cocaine worth €2.8 mln hidden in banana containers seized at Piraeus port

Dozens of packages of cocaine were confiscated on Wednesday by Greek authorities at the port of Piraeus inside banana containers shipped from Ecuador.

Customs inspectors undertook an x-ray examination of a suspicious cargo container of bananas revealing organic material in the refrigeration units. 

A physical inspection uncovered 46 packages containing a significant amount of the illegal substance.

The seized cocaine is valued at 2.8 million euros.  

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested for cigarette smuggling
NEWS

Two arrested for cigarette smuggling

Musician held in custody for brutal beating of student
NEWS

Musician held in custody for brutal beating of student

Greece to allow fans at top league soccer matches, with strict rules
NEWS

Greece to allow fans at top league soccer matches, with strict rules

Second underwater inspection planned in Aegina water pipeline damage investigation
NEWS

Second underwater inspection planned in Aegina water pipeline damage investigation

Man, 35, arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people
NEWS

Man, 35, arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people

A Greek island is without drinking water after pipeline damage that authorities blame on sabotage
NEWS

A Greek island is without drinking water after pipeline damage that authorities blame on sabotage