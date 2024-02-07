Cocaine worth €2.8 mln hidden in banana containers seized at Piraeus port
Dozens of packages of cocaine were confiscated on Wednesday by Greek authorities at the port of Piraeus inside banana containers shipped from Ecuador.
Customs inspectors undertook an x-ray examination of a suspicious cargo container of bananas revealing organic material in the refrigeration units.
A physical inspection uncovered 46 packages containing a significant amount of the illegal substance.
The seized cocaine is valued at 2.8 million euros.