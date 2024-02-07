NEWS

Two arrested for cigarette smuggling

Two arrested for cigarette smuggling
[Police handout photograph]

Two suspects, identified as Pakistani nationals, were arrested in a downtown Athens minimarket for breaching customs laws on Tuesday morning after large quantities of unlicensed tobacco products were found in the store.

Investigators raided the store and discovered 1,008 packets of cigarettes and 99 of loose-leaf tobacco in a specially designed hiding place in the minimarket, which is connected to the suspects.

The confiscated cigarette and tobacco products did not have the proper customs markings.

Crime Police

