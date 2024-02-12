Interactive map of all properties to be up soon

The head of the association of short-term property leasing companies, Nasos Gavalas, says that owners must ‘factor in a series of expenses, starting from the 15% commission (€306) to the platform, and the various utility and cleaning bills estimated at around €170/month.’

The National Property Registry, also known as the Cadastre, has taken over 30 years to be prepared. Now, the government says it is confident that the project will be completed by 2026.

Starting in March, an interactive online map will show all properties entered into the registry so far, with data on each of them. For data protection purposes, the names of the owners will not be available.

The database will be accessible to all, says Kostas Kyranakis, the deputy minister of digital governance in charge of the registry’s completion. He said that, starting in March, all property owners can declare their properties and change data without having to trudge to state agencies with supporting documents to do these things.

The deadline for registering one’s property has passed but officials are hopeful the online map will act as an incentive to register, hopefully by November 30.