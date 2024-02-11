Foreign Minister to push for UN Security Council seat

Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis is pushing Greece’s candidacy for a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

To this effect, Gerapetritis will visit New York City on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs will have a meeting with the Heads of the Permanent Missions of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and a working lunch with the Permanent Representatives of the Pacific Small Island Developing States (Pacific SIDS), to whom he will present the Greek candidacy’s priorities,” the Ministry announcement said.

On Monday, Gerapetritis will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They will discuss possibilities for resuming long-stalled efforts to solve the division of Cyprus, an issue which has festered since Turkey invaded and occupied the northern third of the island in 1974, in response to coup staged by Greece’s then-military regime and aimed at unifying the island with Greece.

The Foreign Minister has already discussed the Cyprus issue with his US counterpart, Antony Blinen, in Washington DC on Friday,

On Tuesday, Gerapetritis will attend a UN Security Council meeting on “The impact of climate change and food insecurity on the maintenance of international peace and security.”