Pola Roupa granted conditional release

Pola Roupa, a convicted member of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group, was on Friday released from prison.

Reports say, Roupa, now 54, was granted conditional release on the grounds that she is the mother of an underage child.

In April 2021, a court reduced her sentence for the bombing attack on the Bank of Greece in 2014, claimed by the Revolutionary Struggle. Specifically, her sentence was amended from life imprisonment and 25 years to six years and three months.

No more details were immediately available.