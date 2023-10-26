Draft law against spreading of terrorist content online posted for public consultation

The Greek Ministry of Justice released a draft bill on Thursday for public comment, with a deadline of November 8, to stop the spread of terrorist content online.

The Justice Ministry measure will enshrine the European Parliament and Council’s Regulation (EU) 2021/784, which was adopted on April 29, 2021, in Greek law.

It expands on past rules – legislative or not – concerning the battle against terrorism, and in particular the fight against terrorist content online.

A statement from the ministry said that the proposed bill safeguards the smooth operation of the digital market in an open and democratic community, dealing with abuse by terrorists of the opportunities the internet provides for terrorist purposes (disseminating messages, intimidation, recruitment and facilitating of terrorist attacks) and contributing to achieving public safety in the entire Union.”