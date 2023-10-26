NEWS

Draft law against spreading of terrorist content online posted for public consultation

Draft law against spreading of terrorist content online posted for public consultation
[InTime News]

The Greek Ministry of Justice released a draft bill on Thursday for public comment, with a deadline of November 8, to stop the spread of terrorist content online.

The Justice Ministry measure will enshrine the European Parliament and Council’s Regulation (EU) 2021/784, which was adopted on April 29, 2021, in Greek law.

It expands on past rules – legislative or not – concerning the battle against terrorism, and in particular the fight against terrorist content online.

A statement from the ministry said that the proposed bill safeguards the smooth operation of the digital market in an open and democratic community, dealing with abuse by terrorists of the opportunities the internet provides for terrorist purposes (disseminating messages, intimidation, recruitment and facilitating of terrorist attacks) and contributing to achieving public safety in the entire Union.”

Justice Terrorism Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Conviction based on app use violated Turkish teacher’s rights, European court says
NEWS

Conviction based on app use violated Turkish teacher’s rights, European court says

Trial over deadly Istanbul bombing begins in Turkey
NEWS

Trial over deadly Istanbul bombing begins in Turkey

Suspects in foiled Passover attack remanded in pre-trial custody
NEWS

Suspects in foiled Passover attack remanded in pre-trial custody

Terror suspects to appear before investigating magistrate Friday
NEWS

Terror suspects to appear before investigating magistrate Friday

Court to reassess convicted terrorist’s prison transfer
NEWS

Court to reassess convicted terrorist’s prison transfer

Supreme Court evacuated after bomb threat
NEWS

Supreme Court evacuated after bomb threat