Criminal bar association cites serious issues with penal code bill

The criminal bar association (EEP) cited on Tuesday serious concerns regarding a bill that has been submitted by the Justice Ministry proposing changes to the penal code.

EEP says the legislation is “characterized by sloppiness, a punitive/anti-liberal spirit, and ignorance of the practical needs of criminal proceedings” and its implementation would cause congestion in criminal courts, over-saturation of penitentiaries, social ostracism of non-dangerous offenders, and acute problems regarding perennial law as well as equality before the law.

The 16-page report says the bill would also lead to a decline in the quality of judicial decisions and an increase in decisions that are substantively or legally incorrect and would also cause an intolerable restriction of the fundamental rights of the accused and overturn the juridical and doctrinal balance of the penal system.

“The majority of the proposed changes do not serve the declared purpose of the bill, namely the acceleration and upgrade in quality of criminal trials,” the EEP said, adding that “the critical comments and proposals submitted during public consultation were largely not taken into account, resulting in the extremely problematic nature of the text submitted to parliament.”