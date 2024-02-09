Police officer arrested for drug dealing

A police officer and two others were arrested on Friday on drug charges following an investigation by the police’s Internal Affairs Division.

The police investigation into the drug trafficking and dealing ring had zeroed in on four more people connected to the affair.

Police say that the officer, who attempted to resist arrest, was supplying drugs and also consuming them himself.

The officer was further said to have been involved in debt collection on behalf of an accountant, who was among those arrested.

In a raid on the accounting office, police found the officer to be illegally carrying a semi-automatic pistol with a 15-round magazine as well as €950 in cash.

Simultaneous raids on the suspects’ houses further revealed another semi-automatic pistol with a six round magazine, a possible makeshift explosive, two military-grade magazines, two military-type knives and a finger knife.