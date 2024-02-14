Erdogan’s milestone visit to strengthen ties with Egypt

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Egypt since 2012 on Wednesday to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, taking a big step toward rebuilding relations between the regional powers.

Erdogan has said discussions would focus on Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. The leaders, whose relations frayed over Egypt’s 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood, planned to hold a joint press conference later.

The visit caps diplomatic efforts in recent years to thaw the nations’ frosty relations. They mutually appointed ambassadors last year, and this month Turkey said it would provide Egypt with armed drones.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo broke down in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Turkey who had become Egypt’s first democratically elected president the year before.

Mursi died in prison in Egypt in 2019. Other senior members of the Muslim Brotherhood are jailed in Egypt or have fled abroad, including to Turkey. The Brotherhood remains outlawed in Egypt.

Sisi greeted Erdogan as he emerged from his plane in Cairo with his wife and they conversed as they walked along a red carpet amid fanfare, live television footage showed.

The Turkish television networks interrupted their regular programming to broadcast live coverage of the arrival of the Turkish president in the Egyptian capital.

According to a draft program, Sisi and Erdogan were to hold bilateral talks before a meeting between the two delegations, with a formal dinner planned.

Erdogan has sought to ease tensions with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Israel since 2021 – though since October he has publicly sniped with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s devastating war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The Turkish president may visit the border crossing of Rafah during his stay in Egypt. The two leaders are expected to send messages primarily regarding the promotion of humanitarian aid through the Rafah gateway.

Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the United States held inconclusive talks on Tuesday in search of a Gaza truce agreement. Cairo has made clear it will not allow an exodus of Gaza refugees over its border with the shattered Palestinian territory.

Other key topics in the discussions between the two presidents are Libya, where the two countries support opposing factions in the civil war, the sale of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles in Egypt, and bilateral trade.

For Ankara, Erdogan’s visit to Cairo represents the culmination of Turkey’s efforts to “return” to the Middle East, following a prolonged period of tensions with the majority of countries in the region.

[Reuters/Kathimerini]