Farmers expected to block trucks at two border crossings on Thursday

Farmers protesting about soaring production costs and compensation payments are expected to block trucks in two border posts in northern Greece on Thursday, as they continue their mobilizations.

Tractors and protesters will line the road in front of the Niki border crossing with North Macedonia (located outside the town of Florina) and Kipi, which leads to the border with Turkey.

“We were not satisfied with the measures announced by the government even after the meeting with the prime minister. We continue the blockades and wait to see what decisions will be made [on Thursday] at the meeting in Nikea,” the head of the Agricultural Association of Alexandroupoli, Kostas Alexandris, told journalists on Wednesday, after blocking trucks for two hours in Evros.