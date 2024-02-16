NEWS

Top court takes issue with EP vote on rule of law

The resolution adopted last week by the European Parliament regarding press freedom and the threat to the rule of law in Greece was slammed on Thursday by the plenary of the Supreme Court as direct interference in the work of the Greek judicial authorities, regarding a series of cases that are pending before the courts, with unproven and unsubstantiated allegations.

The plenary, convened on the initiative of Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa, sought to deconstruct the allegations made in the resolution, concerning the investigations into the Tempe train crash, wiretapping, corruption cases, media funding, the murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, as well as the migrant shipwreck off southern Greece last summer.

In the resolution adopted with 330 votes in favor, 254 against, and 26 abstentions, MEPs expressed grave concerns about what they said were very serious threats to democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in the country. 

