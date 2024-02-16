NEWS

Mitsotakis calls for streamlining Europe’s defense industry

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday called for the rationalization of Europe’s defense industry in response to a changing global environment.

“We will have to streamline the European defense industry and make strategic decisions on where to direct our resources, as there cannot be six or seven different suppliers of weapons systems in Europe,” he told the opening session of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Mitsotakis also underscored the necessity for Europe’s defense industry to adapt to new geopolitical challenges and evolving military confrontations worldwide.

Regarding Greece’s perspective, Mitsotakis highlighted the importance of implementing policies that enable states to finance their defense without compromising fiscal discipline.

“Greece has always spent a lot of money on its defense, as it is constantly faced with significant geopolitical challenges, which other member states of the Union do not face. We must continue to do this, but at the same time be smarter in our approach,” he said.

Defense

