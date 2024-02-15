NEWS

Erdogan says US relations on right track after F-16s sale

File photo.

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and the United States are increasingly agreeing on more issues, pointing to a positive trend in relations as the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey moved forward, Turkish media said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Cairo on Wednesday, Erdogan said: “The number of issues on which we think alike or agree with the United States is increasing.”

“There is no negative trend at the moment, on the contrary, there is a positive development,” he was reported as saying after having been asked about Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO bid and the subsequent progress in its purchase of US jets. [Reuters]

 

