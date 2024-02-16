NEWS

Kasselakis to speak at LSE event, meet with Greek diaspora in London

[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis will visit London on Sunday, following an invitation to speak at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) on Monday evening.

On his arrival on Sunday, the main opposition leader will hold a meeting in The Perseverance pub with a section of the Greek community in London, including young professionals, members of expat organizations as well as members and friends of SYRIZA at 4 p.m. local time.

On Monday, Kasselakis will have a working lunch with investment and business entities, and meet with the National Cypriot Federation of the UK and with Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Nikitas.

The SYRIZA leader will conclude his visit to London with an address at the LSE on Monday afternoon (8:30 p.m. Athens time), at an event jointly organised with the Hellenic Observatory titled “The Modern Left for a Progressive Governance.”

The talk will also be steamed online to viewers who have registered for the event in advance. [AMNA]

Politics

