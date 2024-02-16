Minister rejects farmers’ request to drive tractors into capital for Tuesday rally

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis has denied a request from farming unionists to bring their tractors into Athens for a planned rally on Tuesday. He suggested that protesters use buses or private cars instead.

The farmers, frustrated by high production costs, declared their intent to take their protests to the Greek capital following a meeting near the town of Larissa in central Greece on Thursday.

Additionally, they said they would block highways, harbors and border crossings on that day.